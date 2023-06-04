Guidelines issued for CM’s research grant scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines to be followed for availing the chief minister’s research grant scheme announced recently.

Based on the Chief Minister’s recent instruction to conduct world-class research in Tamil Nadu and to motivate faculty, a series of guidelines and strategies are underway, said a senior official from the Higher Education Department.

The idea is to encourage research scholars and students. The government has now released guidelines for the colleges and higher education institutions to implement the scheme.

The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore as recurring grant for all government higher education institutes and universities in the state. The scheme encourages innovation and supports programmes which aid researchers and innovators.

“The scheme will also bring innovative technologies, products and business models from labs to the community to achieve better quality of life and livelihood for the beneficiaries,” the official added.

A screening committee will examine all the applications. The shortlisted proposals would be placed for a Peer Review Panel Evaluation Committee, the official told DT Next.

A total of 1,960 research proposals were received from higher education institutes across the State for the scheme.

“High priority shall be given to projects which could be converted into a patent, a product, or an industrial application or will result in higher socio-economic impact,” the official told DT Next.

Only those proposals which can be published in the high impact and peer reviewed journals listed out by UGC/AICTE or appropriate authority will be accepted for the grant scheme, the official sources revealed.