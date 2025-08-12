Guidance TN partners with Google to train technical students in AI

CHENNAI: As a part of the State-owned Guidance Tamil Nadu’s ongoing partnership with Google to strengthen Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, the registration has begun for students studying in government engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges and self-financing institutions.

Guidance Tamil Nadu is the nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, mandated under the TN Business Facilitation Rules.

Its primary goal is to position the State as the most preferred investment destination by enhancing the ease and cost-effectiveness of doing business. This partnership aligns with the State government’s vision to build a skilled, future-ready workforce. Accordingly, Google will collaborate with Guidance TN’s investment promotion and facilitation agency to build a robust AI ecosystem.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “Participants will gain entry to a curated library of Al learning resources – from foundational courses to advanced certifications, covering fundamentals of AI, prompting and applied AI use cases, AI development and advanced tools. Registered students will also receive complimentary access to Gemini.”

With regard to tracking and reporting for students, he added that Guidance TN would receive a dedicated UTM tracking link from Google to monitor registrations and usage. “Further, Google will also be providing brochures and promotional materials to support outreach efforts. A circular was sent to all the heads of universities and principals of affiliated colleges to circulate this initiative among affiliated colleges, institutions, and training centres, and encourage students to register at the earliest,” the official explained.

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on several strategic areas, including the ongoing manufacturing of Pixel 8 phones in Tamil Nadu, skill development through AI initiatives under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ platform, and support for AI-focused start-ups via mentorship, networking, and Google’s Start-ups programme.