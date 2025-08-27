Guest worker detained under Goondas Act for sexually assaulting Tiruvallur child

CHENNAI: Nearly two months after a 10-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in Arambakkam, the accused has been booked under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that a minor child who was on her way to her grandmother's house was ambushed and sexually assaulted in a mango grove by an assailant in Tiruvallur on July 12.

Following the uproar caused by the incident, police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs for anyone who had information regarding the accused. After a couple of days, the cops finally arrested the man who was identified as Raju Bishwakarma, a 35-year-old guest worker from Assam, working at a dhaba in Sulurpet in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that the police had registered cases under three crucial sections on the accused. Following this, the district collector, on recommendation of the district SP, ordered that the accused be booked under the Goondas Act.