Guest faculty least paid in TN, govt must hike wages to Rs 50,000: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the State government for refusing to pay guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges a minimum wage of Rs 50,000 per month despite a Madras High Court order.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the court had ordered the government to increase the minimum pay to Rs 50,000 from Rs 25,000. "But the government has announced that it could not implement the order. This move will affect 7,314 guest lecturers working in 164 colleges. Even though they have all the qualifications to be appointed assistant professors, they are only paid Rs 25,000 per month," he said. Ramadoss pointed out that UGC also recommended a salary of Rs 50,000.

The PMK founder added that if the guest lecturers are appointed assistant professors per UGC norms, they will receive higher pay. "The salary of guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the country. The government should not exploit the guest lecturers. The government should pay Rs 50,000 per month for 12 months as per the UGC recommendations," he said.