Guest faculty least paid in State, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the State government for refusing to pay guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges a minimum wage of Rs 50,000 per month despite a High Court order.

In a statement, he said that the court had ordered the government to increase the minimum pay to Rs 50,000 from Rs 25,000. Ramadoss pointed out that UGC also recommended a salary of Rs 50,000.

The PMK founder added that if the guest lecturers are appointed as per UGC norms, they will receive higher pay.

"The salary of guest lecturers in TN is the lowest in the country. The government must pay Rs 50,000 per month for 12 months as per the UGC recommendations," he said.