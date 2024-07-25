Gudalur villagers’ protest against elephant intrusions enters 14th day

COIMBATORE: The fasting protest by people of a village in Gudalur, condemning the forest department over frequent elephant intrusions entered into its 14th day on Wednesday.

The people of ‘Anjukunnu’ village in Devarsholai Town Panchayat commenced their fasting protest on July 11 against wild elephants straying into their residential locality in search of food and water.

The villagers demanded the forest department safeguard their lives and also protect crops from being raided by the pachyderms.

Despite several rounds of talks by the forest department and revenue department officials assuring action, the villagers refused to budge and continued their protest claiming that elephant intrusions have become rampant in recent days.

As the protest by villagers entered into its 14th day, Gudalur AIADMK MLA Pon Jayaseelan visited the venue of the protest at ‘Anjukunnu’ village and extended his support.

Influenced by their continuous protest, the people of neighbouring ‘Kutrimutri’ village also resorted to protests since 21 July.

“Elephant intrusions have become frequent like never before. The forest department should take concrete measures like erecting solar fencing and digging trenches to curtail elephants from coming out of the forest area. We will continue our protest until the forest department fulfills our demand,” claimed the protesting villagers.