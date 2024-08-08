GSI officials inspect houses in Gudalur that developed cracks after rains

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) recently conducted a field visit to Kokkal in Gudalur after several buildings in the area developed cracks following recent rains.

Torrential downpour caused severe damage to at least six houses while an old age home and a building where religious prayers used to be conducted also developed several cracks due to the impact.

Cracks developed on the Gudalur Government Hospital building and other concrete structures nearby.

As residents raised concerns, the revenue department authorities evacuated them to temporary camps as a precautionary measure.

The multiple landslides that devastated the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas in Wayanad, Kerala, which has claimed the lives of over 220 people so far, also compounded the fears of the locals.

Following this, a team of authorities from the GSI visited Kokkal on Wednesday and inspected the houses and buildings that developed cracks.

On Thursday too, they continued their inspection to ascertain the reason behind the sudden weakening of the buildings in the area.

Based on the report from the GSI officials, the Nilgiris district administration is likely to take measures to ensure the safety of people in the neighbourhood.