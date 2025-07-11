GRP rescue 7 boys trafficked from Bihar

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking seven minor boys from Bihar to engage them as child labourers in the city.

According to sources, a joint raid involving child helpline and Railway Protection Force (RPF) was conducted at Perambur Railway station.

During the inspection of two trains, the teams rescued eight children, including a girl. The rescued boys were being trafficked for work in various companies and factories in and around Chennai, while the 14-year-old girl was found to have eloped with her boyfriend, sources said.

All the children were safely secured and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action after which GRP registered a case. Police arrested three men, Kaju Kumar (30), Rajendra Manju (28) and Sunil Kumar (32), all of them from Bihar.

The GRP has informed the Child Welfare Committee and Revenue Department officials about the rescue and efforts are being made to contact their families in Bihar to inform them of their safety and whereabouts.