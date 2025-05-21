Group clash inside Puzhal prison leaves inmate injured

CHENNAI: Two groups of inmates clashed inside the remand prisoners' block in Puzhal prison on Tuesday night, in which one of them suffered injuries.

Police have registered a case against seven inmates based on a complaint from prison authorities.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the clash between two groups of inmates was over past enmity due to a turf war over ganja peddling.

The enmity was between two inmates, Veera and Rishi Kumar, who were lodged in the remand prisoners' block.

On Tuesday night, while the prisoners were returning to their cells after dinner, a verbal argument broke out between Veera and Rishi Kumar and the verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical fight in which inmates, Sebastian and Daniel sided with Rishi Kumar while Karan, Gautham and another inmate sided with Veera and the groups exchanged blows.

Veera suffered a broken tooth and was saved by prison authorities.

Based on their complaint, Puzhal police registered a case against the seven prisoners involved in the altercation.