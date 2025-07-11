Group 4 TNPSC papers moved in buses with paper seals raise security concerns

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to conduct the Group-4 examination across the state on Saturday.

According to Thanthi TV, concerns have emerged over the handling and transport of question papers in Madurai.

The question papers are being transported from the district treasury in private buses instead of designated container vehicles as per standard protocol. To mark and seal the transportation, A4 sheets are affixed to the doors of these buses.

This has raised concerns of question paper leaks, with students questioning the security measures.

Officials defend saying the use of A4 paper as seals are necessary to ensure the safety of question papers.