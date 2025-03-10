Groom arrested hours before wedding for cheating in Periyapalayam

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police stopped a wedding in Periyapalayam at the last minute and arrested the groom based on a complaint from his live-in partner.

The arrested person was identified as Yogeshwaran (33), a resident of Thumbakkam village near Periyapalayam who runs a garage. Yogeswaran met the complainant nine years ago when he joined her Hindi classes in Ennore.

The man then got into a relationship with the Hindi teacher. While he was reportedly planning to marry the woman, his family members opposed his proposal, citing that the teacher was six years older than him.

Meanwhile, Yogeshwaran heeded his parents’ wishes and accepted the marriage to another woman. After the teacher learnt about the marriage arrangements, she lodged a complaint at the Ponneri all-women police station, and on Saturday, a police team stopped the marriage and took him for questioning.

Yogeshwaran was produced before a magistrate court in Ponneri on Sunday, and he was remanded in judicial custody.