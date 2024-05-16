Grievances portal made online for Govt Arts colleges

CHENNAI: Students studying at the Government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu could submit their grievances using the enhanced online system. At present, 164 government and 139 aided Arts and Science colleges are functioning across the State.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education, which is part of the Higher Education Department, is currently enhancing student services in Arts and Science colleges to match those of government engineering institutions in the State.

A senior official from the Directorate told DT Next that in the past, if students had any grievances in their respective colleges, they would send their complaints by post, in person, or through email. “However, it is totally online now,” he added.

Stating that the student’s grievances have been classified into two categories, he said, “The academic grievances will be related to theory or practical classes, internal assessments, semester examinations, prevention of students to attend the class and in concern to academic schedule and special classes.” He pointed out that the non-academic grievances include more than ten issues related to laboratory facilities, the quality of food served in the hostel, medical and transport facilities, code of conduct, ragging, and harassment of students by faculty, staff members, and fellow students.

“The students could visit the directorate’s portal and click on the ‘raise new grievance’ option.

They will then have to fill in a few columns, including their names, roll number, college (menudriven options given), Aadhaar number, and mobile number,” he explained.

He said that once the right details are entered into the portal, the students will get an OTP.

“After that, they could submit their issues in text mode.” The official also claimed that the main aspect of the online grievances platform is that the students track their status. “A minimum of one week will be taken to meet the issues of the students who were registered online,” he added.