Greenfield airport: TN govt allocates alternative homes to Parandur villagers

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to allocate houses for villagers whose lands have been taken for the construction of the Greenfield airport. However, villagers said they would continue their protest and demand the change of location as it was not easy for them to leave their home.

During a survey, the State government found that 1,005 houses were affected during the first phase, and decided to provide new houses for all of them in the nearby villages.

On Sunday, people from all 20 villages hoisted black flags in their houses in protest. While this is going on, the government has started the procedure of acquiring the lands and sending notifications.

It has assured the villagers that houses would be allocated to everyone whose houses were taken for the airport construction.