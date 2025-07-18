Green Walk spots Blue Mormon butterflies in Pachamalai

TIRUCHY: Green Walk organised by an environmental group along with a group of students sighted more Blue Mormon butterflies along the Pachamalai hillock, which are commonly seen in the heavy rainfall areas and evergreen forests.

Thanneer Organisation, an environmental group, along with their student members, organised a Green Walk programme along the Pachamalai hill area in Thuraiyur on Wednesday to learn the lifestyle of the people in the hill, landscapes, presence of rare living beings, fruits and vegetables and crops cultivated in the region.

The teams found more Blue Mormon butterflies, which are also called the dragon butterflies and considered to be the fourth largest species in size present in India.

The particular species of butterfly is widely witnessed in the Western Ghats, and they have started to migrate to the Eastern Ghats, where Pachamalai is located.

Though there are as many as 130 species of butterflies found in the hillock as per the Forest Department survey, the sighting of this jumbo butterfly was a rare thing in the region.

“The students from the department of management studies from Indira Gandhi College for Women were part of the Green Walk organised by ‘Thanneer’, which mainly focused on creating awareness on protecting the environment.

They were also trained to minimise plastics and maximise the use of clothes, which will ensure a healthy environment,” said KC Neelamegam, Executive President Thanneer Organisation.