Green Tamil Nadu Mission to give away 50,000 seedlings

CHENNAI: Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM) has invited private companies, individuals, trusts, NGOs, residents welfare associations and others to get free seedlings and help plant them in the city.

In a release, the Mission said that urban greening is an integral component of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission as it helps in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, urban heat island effect and building climate resilience.

"The Mission encourages public participation and to promote voluntary tree planting. The Green Tamil Nadu Mission has raised 50,000 seedlings in Chennai with the help of TAFCORN CSR funds, which are of 5 to 7 feet in height and ready for planting.

Individuals, Trusts, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, Institutional heads and other Government departments are requested to register themselves on the Green Tamil Nadu Mission's web-portal (www.greentnmission.com) or contact the toll-free number 18005997634 to procure these seedlings free of cost on first cum first serve basis, " the release added.

The planting should be carried out with their own funds during September - October 2024 for 100 per cent survival and ensure that the pit size is 60cm depth and 60cm width for each tree. All the planted land parcels are to be geotagged and uploaded on the web portal of Green Tamil Nadu Mission.