Green Tamil Nadu Mission readies 50,000 seedlings; invites people, companies, NGOs to join initiative

CHENNAI: Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM) has invited private companies, individuals, trusts, NGOs, residents welfare associations and others to get free seedlings and help plant them in the city.

In a release, GTM said urban greening is an integral component of the mission as it helps mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the urban heat island effect, and building climate resilience.

“The Mission encourages public participation and to promote voluntary tree planting. The Green Tamil Nadu Mission has raised 50,000 seedlings in Chennai with the help of TAFCORN CSR funds, which are five to seven feet tall and ready for planting. Individuals, Trusts, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, Institutional heads and other Government departments are requested to register themselves on the www.greentnmission.com or contact the toll-free number 18005997634 to procure these seedlings free of cost on first cum first serve basis,” the release added. The planting should be carried out with their own funds, from September to October 2024 for 100 per cent survival, and the pit size should be 60cm deep and 60cm wide for each tree. All the planted land parcels will be geotagged and uploaded to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission web portal.