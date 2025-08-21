Green frontage, uniform name boards for all govt Arts & Science colleges

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind, the Higher Education Department has decided to develop a green frontage area and install uniform name boards at all government Arts and Science colleges in the State. Green frontage in the institutions will include natural elements, such as plants, trees, green roofs and among others.

Tamil Nadu has 165 government Arts and Science colleges and seven colleges of education, but only a few have green frontage and even those are not properly maintained, sources said.

A senior official from the department said, “Green frontage and uniform name boards will be installed in all government Arts and Science colleges each at the cost of Rs 5 lakh. Total cost for the project will be over Rs 8 crore. The scheme aims to promote and create awareness about an eco-friendly and sustainable learning environment.”

A detailed survey would be conducted to get the required size for establishing green frontage. “This initiative will also enhance the beauty of the college campus and provide a more pleasant entry for students, faculty, and visitors. It will be designed using native plants that require minimal water and maintenance,” he added. “This will be implemented only after feedback and suggestions from local environment experts and authorities besides local bodies. This project is expected to be completed during this academic year.”

The official pointed out that many government Arts and Science colleges have name boards, but most of them were not properly visible to the public or it’s too small. “A name board is an identity for the college, which everyone should be able to see clearly and easily. The size, colour and the design will be decided soon,” he stated.