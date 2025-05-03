Granite scam whistleblower IAS Sagayam declines court appearance, cites life threat

CHENNAI: Former IAS officer and ex-legal commissioner appointed by the Madras High Court, U Sagayam has declined to appear before the Special Court for Mines and Minerals in Madurai, citing grave security concerns.

The court had summoned him to testify on March 26, 2025, in connection with the multi-crore illegal granite mining scam he helped expose in 2014.

In a letter addressed to the special public prosecutor, Sagayam expressed his inability to attend the proceedings due to the withdrawal of state-provided security. “My life is under threat. I cannot risk traveling to Madurai or appearing in court under these circumstances,” he said in a letter.

Sagayam, renowned for his integrity during his tenure as Madurai District Collector, had unearthed widespread irregularities in granite quarrying operations.

Acting on a directive from the Madras High Court, he submitted a comprehensive 600-page report estimating the loss to the exchequer at a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore.

His efforts, however, were met with repeated transfers and mounting political pressure.

After taking voluntary retirement in 2021, Sagayam ventured into politics but failed to secure a legislative seat.

Despite stepping back from public administration, threats against him have reportedly persisted.

“The government’s decision to revoke my security detail is irresponsible and dangerous. Two threatening letters I received during my commission tenure—promising to dismember me and dump my body in a mine—remain uninvestigated,” he stated.

Urging the court to acknowledge his justified absence and to consider the real and present danger to his life, he noted, “It is society’s responsibility to safeguard those who stand for justice.”