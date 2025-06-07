Grand Trunk Express to originate/terminate at Chennai Central from June 7

CHENNAI: Train No.12615/12616 Grand Trunk Express will originate/Terminate at Dr MGR Chennai Central (instead of Chennai Egmore) in view of Station redevelopments works in progress at Chennai Egmore, effective from June 7.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway (SR), Train No. 12616 New Delhi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Grand Trunk Express departing from New Delhi at 4.10 pm on and from June 7 will terminate at Dr. MGR Chennai Central (arival: 4.45 am the second day).

Train No. 12615 Dr MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi Grand Trunk Express will originate from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 6.10 pm on and from June 9 and will reach New Delhi around 5.00 am the second day.