Around 11 am when the meeting was about to begin, locals refused to attend the meeting stating that they were not properly informed about the meeting

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jan 2024 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-27 01:01:18.0  )
Grama Sabha meet postponed in Tirupattur dist after protests
Agitation by locals against the grama sabha meet at Velakalnatham in Tirupattur district

TIRUPATTUR: A grama sabha meeting proposed to be held in connection with the nation’s Republic Day at Velakalnatham village in Tirupattur district’s Natrampalli taluk was postponed indefinitely following residents opposing it, on Friday.

Around 11 am when the meeting was about to begin, locals refused to attend the meeting stating that they were not properly informed about the meeting. When panchayat president P Raman intervened, it resulted in a heated argument over pending civic issues of the locality.

After the altercation around 50 of the residents blocked the Velakalnatham to Setteri dam road. They blocked traffic for around three hours resulting in police and revenue officials including tehsildar Kumar trying to broker peace with the agitators. As this was of no avail, he left after postponing the grama sabha meeting indefinitely.

Tamil nadugrama sabha meetingprotestRepublic DayGrama Sabhacivic issues
DTNEXT Bureau

