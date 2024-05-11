Govt’s booklet to help students apply for arts, science colleges

CHENNAI: For the first time, the State government has released a comprehensive booklet containing details about the Arts and Science Colleges and courses for the benefit of students seeking admission. The booklet available online will guide the students with regard to the admission process for college details and other academic activities for the year 2024-2025.

The eligible students would be able to know the tuition fee waiver as per government orders too apart from all other fees including university fees as applicable that should be paid by the candidates.

The document released by the government also contains details on the availability of college hostels and welfare hostels.

A senior official from the collegiate education department said that the courses and branches indicated in the booklet are based on the information given by the respective colleges.

“Any change in the existing branches or intake or if approval is obtained from the competent authority for changes, it is the responsibility of the candidates to note carefully and check it. They are asked to check for such additional information before exercising their option for the college and branch”, he said.

The official added that the details given in the booklet are as received from the colleges concerned as of May 4, 2024, and changes, if any, will be uploaded in the web portal.