Govt willfully delaying smart ration card issue, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Condemning the delay in issuing smart ration cards to around 3 lakh families, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to issue the cards so that they could avail government benefits soon.

In a statement, the senior leader said that smart ration cards are used for getting community certificates, nativity certificates and others. “Above all, ration cards are a must for receiving Rs 1,000 under KMUT (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai) scheme. Due to the lack of ration cards, lakhs of people are suffering without government benefits and rights. The government should realise their sufferings,” he added.

Ramadoss alleged that issuing of ration cards is being delayed to prevent more number of beneficiaries from applying for KMUT benefits.

It may be noted that DT Next had carried a detailed copy on the issue on Friday.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the Karnataka government has applied for environmental clearance to construct Mekedatu dam across Cauvery. “In 2019, a similar application was made by Karnataka and is still pending. Karnataka has applied again. Moreover, the Karnataka government says that the central government can take a decision without the assent of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Anbumani warned that if the dam is constructed, Cauvery irrigated districts in Tamil Nadu will turn into desert.

The central government should reject the application. “Also, approval given to the detailed project report for the dam should be cancelled,” he urged.