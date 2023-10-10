Govt to make Kumari destination for ecotourism

CHENNAI: In a bid to add an alternate dimension, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to develop Kanniyakumari as an ecotourism destination.

At present, Kanyakumari represents a unique mix of coastal and heritage tourism. Coastal tourism is the primary tourism offering of the destination. Kanyakumari additionally possesses natural assets in the form of forests, waterfalls, dams and plantations.

“A detailed project report has been envisaged to make Kanniyakumari an ecotourism hub,” a senior official from the Tourism Department told DT Next.

He stated that the natural assets and the thriving agricultural industry will be capitalised to develop niche experiences to augment visitor experiences, which is to be executed at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

“The project report includes analysis of the existing infrastructure- water supply, power supply, storm water drainage, connectivity links and wastewater and solid waste management,” he said.

“Assessment of the environmental and social aspects of the site would be done by the experts,” he added.

The official said a detailed analysis on tourism statistics such as visitors’ count, spending and duration stay will be done. “Layout plans of approved interventions will also be prepared on an open-source GIS platform”, he added.

Pointing out that the detailed project report would be prepared within 6 months, the official said the expert committee of the tourism department would review the project report.

The project report is to be prepared by a comprehensive team of suitably qualified professional and technical personnel. “After the project report is reviewed, the authorities would directly visit the place and assess the total amount to be spent to make Kannniyakumari a hub of ecotourism,” he said.

Public suggestion and feedback will also be taken into consideration for the project report. “Tour operators in Kanniyakumari will also be involved in and existing tourist infrastructure will not be altered,” he said.