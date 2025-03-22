Govt teacher held for killing history-sheeter brother in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A government school teacher was arrested for killing his history-sheeter brother during a tussle as he chided him for anti-social activities, in Thanjavur, on Saturday.

Kalidas (36), a history-sheeter from Keezhamedu village near Kumbakonam, and a habitual drunkard used to quarrel with his wife Ambika often. Thus they had been separated for the past few years.

Against such a backdrop, on Saturday morning, Kalidas was found lying dead with a severe head injury and the information was passed on to Swamimalai police who rushed to the spot. They retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH and also registered a case of suspicious death and commenced an investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that Kalidas’s brother Pandian (45), who is a teacher at Thenpadugai Government Middle School, had been advising the former on several occasions to stop consuming alcohol and lead a responsible life.

However, Kalidas continued to lead a carefree life and on Friday night, the brother engaged in a verbal duel. Kalidas, in an inebriated state, attempted to attack Pandian with a lethal weapon.

However, Pandian, in self-defense, pushed Kalidas who tried attacking Pandian again. Pandian grabbed a wooden log and attacked Kalidas, pushed him outside the house, and closed the door. In the impact, Kalidas sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot after severe blood loss. The police registered a case against Pandian and arrested him. Further investigations are on.