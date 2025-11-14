Govt staff union reps thank CM Stalin for declaring DA hike

CHENNAI: Various associations of government staff and teachers expressed gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday for announcing a Dearness Allowance hike.

Representatives of 24 associations, including the Tamil Nadu Reporters Association and the Tamil Nadu Government Library Staff Association, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and thanked him for the announcement. On Thursday, the Chief Minister announced a 3 per cent DA hike for government employees, raising it from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, effective from July 1.

The revision will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 1,829 crore for the State exchequer.