Govt slack in moving appeal over online gambling ban: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Claiming that 17 persons have committed suicide due to online gambling in one year, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to ensure a ban against online gambling by expediting the pending case in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Anbumani highlighted the case of a youngster from Saidapet, Akash, who committed suicide after losing money in online gambling. "Akash spent all his savings. He also borrowed loans to carry on with it. He even spent Rs 30,000 that was intended for his mother's medical treatment," he said.

Due to the protests conducted by PMK, online gambling was banned twice, Anbumani claimed. But the government's failure to justify the ban in the courts has become the reason for pushing several families into deep debt, he said.

He pointed out that after the Madras High Court nullified the ban on November 10, 2023, a total of 17 persons committed suicide, including Akash.

"The only way to stop suicides is to get a stay order against the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court. The government was able to file its appeal against transferring of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case to the CBI within 5 days. But, the appeal on online gambling is pending for more than a year," he said.

Raising suspicion about whether the government is acting in favour of online gambling firms, Anbumani asked the government if it is a government for the people or online gambling firms.

"The government should wake up and ensure the appeal comes for hearing sooner, so as to ban online gambling, " he urged.