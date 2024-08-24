Govt schools in TN to get robotic labs at Rs 15.43 cr

CHENNAI: In a bid to impart the latest technology to state-run schools, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish robotic labs in each district for students studying from classes nine to twelve. Accordingly, the robotic labs will be set up at a government school in the 38 districts at a cost of Rs 15.43 crore soon.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the main aim of establishing the robotic labs is to bring out the innovative ideas of the school children besides improving their practical skills.

"The labs will be dedicated to providing students with a hands-on and practical understanding of machine operations," he said, adding that the training will expose them to the basics of robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The training in the robotics lab would help the students to also acquire skills in mechanics, electronics, programming, and problem-solving, which are required for the current technology era, the official said.

They will also get a picture of how robots are operated in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and automation, he said, adding that it would expose them to different career paths available.

Stating that the syllabus for the training course will be prepared by experts, he pointed out that robotics education would not only bring creativity but also sharpen the critical thinking abilities of the students. "It would also help train students to work together as a team to come out with a product", he added.

Schools will be selected in each district to establish robotic labs according to the requirements of the students. "Experts and trained teachers will be available in each lab", he said.

The official said that requirements including computers and other equipment, which is required for the robotic labs will be formulated and would be procured accordingly. "The labs were expected to function from the next academic year," he said.