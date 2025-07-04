Govt school teacher held for sexually harassing 21 girl students in Nilgiris district

CHENNAI: A government school teacher has been arrested for sexually harassing 21 girl students in the Nilgiris.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident came to light when police officers visited the school for an awareness program, and several students came forward to file complaints one after another.

Based on the complaints, the officals conducted an investigation.

Following that, the teacher was arrested under Pocso Act and is remanded in custody.

Further details awaited.