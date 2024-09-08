Govt school students act possessed, faint at Madurai book fair launch event; minister responds

CHENNAI: A video of government school students behaving as if they were possessed has gone viral on social media, causing a controversy. The incident occurred during the launch event of the 10-day annual book fair in Madurai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy had inaugurated the BAPASI-organised book fair being held at the Thamukam Ground. After the inauguration, a traditional arts and dance programme was staged where an artist performed to Karuppasami's 'Ange Idi Mulangudhu' song.

who were brought to the event, and were seated around the stage, started chanting and behaving as if possessed. Their teachers and classmates tried hard to calm them down but it was in vain. A few of the students even fainted. Later, water was sprinkled on the students' faces and they were made to sit on chairs and relax.

After the video of the incident went viral, many netizens raised concerns about religious and devotional songs being played at the event. Addressing the media, Minister P Moorthy clarified, "Only rural songs were played at the book fair launch. There is no religious or caste ideology behind it. So, don't spread wrong information. What happened was only a rural art and culture programme. Madurai is a place where equality and brotherhood is fostered," he added.

The incident follows the backlash against self-proclaimed spiritual leader Mahavishnu for making comments on 'rebirth and karma' at two government schools in Chennai. He also allegedly said that disabilities were the result of past life sins and confronted a differently-abled teacher who challenged his comments. Mahavishnu was arrested on Saturday.