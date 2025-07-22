Govt school in Ponneri flooded after water pipeline burst

CHENNAI: A drinking water pipeline burst near the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Ponneri in Tiruvallur district causing water to overflow into the school premises.

According to a Daily Thanthi TV report, Ponneri Municipality’s 16th ward receives drinking water through pipelines connected to an overhead water tank near the Ponneri treasury.

On Monday morning, when the water supply was released to households, the pipeline burst near the school. As a result, the premise was flooded with stagnant, slush-filled water, making it extremely difficult for students and teachers to enter the school.

The overflow also spread onto the road, causing inconvenience to two-wheeler riders.

Municipal officials said that the damaged section of the pipeline has been identified and will be repaired soon.

Meanwhile, residents alwo expressed concern that trenches dug for the underground drainage project along Ponneri Railway Road were not properly filled. They added that this has led to frequent waterlogging and accidents, especially during the rainy season.