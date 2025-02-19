Govt school AHM arrested in Pudukkottai for sexually abusing 7 girls

TIRUCHY: A government school assistant headmaster (AHM) from Pudukkottai was arrested on Tuesday under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing seven girls.

Sources said Perumal (58), a resident from Thanjavur in Pudukkottai, working as the assistant headmaster of the Government High School at Arimalam in Pudukkottai, was in the habit of misbehaving with girl students. Recently, as many as seven students told their parents about Perumal misbehaving with them. The parents then informed the district child protection officer Vasantha Kumar, who conducted a detailed inquiry into the allegations and found that the complaint was genuine.

Subsequently, Vasantha Kumar lodged a complaint with Arimalam All Women police on Monday. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Perumal under various sections, including the POCSO Act, and arrested him on Tuesday.

After his arrest, Perumal complained of chest pain and was admitted to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, where he was given first aid. Perumal was produced before the Pudukkottai Mahila Court by evening.

Judge AK Babu Lal sent him to judicial custody till March 4. He has been lodged in the Pudukkottai district prison.