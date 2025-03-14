Tamil Nadu govt school admissions cross 40k mark in less than two weeks

CHENNAI: In less than two weeks after the enrollment started, the student admissions in government schools in Tamil Nadu have crossed 40,000.

At present, there are about 37,500 government schools functioning and catering education to more than 50 lakh students across the State.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated government school admissions for the new academic year 2025-26 at Lady Willingdon Government Girls’ Higher Secondary on the occasion of his birthday on March 1.

With the enrollment of children above five years in government and aided schools commenced, a senior School Education Department official said that the new admissions crossed 42,000 as of March 12, 2025. “Even last year, the admissions were started in March to increase the enrollment of the children in government schools. This was appreciated by all the stakeholders, including parents,” he claimed.

He said that the School Education Department also issued circulars to all the district education officers to take steps in creating awareness among the parents about various student welfare schemes initiated by the state government to increase admissions. “This year, the target was to admit at least five lakh students in the government schools,” he said.