Govt machinery being used for poll campaign: Seeman

TIRUCHY: As the election approaches, DMK is using all government machinery for the election campaign in the name of schemes, charged NTK Chief Seeman here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Seeman said, the DMK’s Ungaludan Stalin is nothing but a political campaign for the party.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin is using all the government machinery for their election campaign, and the government should clarify that the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu scheme is against whom. This shows that the Dravidian parties will never practice politics for the execution of services but practice only the propaganda”, Seeman said.

Pointing out that the DMK promised Rs 1,000 per month for all the women in the state, Seeman accused that after coming to power DMK of withdrawing their promise and giving the monthly assistance only to the eligible women.

“As the election is approaching, the DMK started to rework and assured to give the money to the ‘missing’ beneficiaries. This is an act of cheating,” he said.

Charging that the DMK government has appointed four Additional Chief Secretaries as spokespersons, Seeman said the party is using government officials for their publicity.

“DMK would have more affection for the people when the election approaches, and the Ungaludam Stalin programme is an example. Where was the Chief Minister for the past four years,” he asked.

Answering a query, Seeman said that the recent livestock conference was very successful and the party plans for a tree conference on August 17 and added that every living being contributes to society in one way or the other.