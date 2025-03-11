Govt hits back with minister Pradhan’s Aug 2024 letter

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin shared the Union minister’s own letter, which had more than enough proof to convincingly demonstrate that the TN government rejected the NEP 2020 and the trilingual policy pushed by the union government.

In his August 30, 2024 dated letter to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan referred to the March 15, 2024 dated undertaking given by the State government, expressing willingness to sign the PM Shri MoU in the academic year 2024-25, and said, “After receiving the undertaking, a draft MoU was sent by the Tamil Nadu Department of school Education. However, I was surprised to see that the State responded with the modified MOU vide letter dated July 6, 2024 wherein the paragraph referring to implementation of NEP 2020 in entirety has been dropped. “Just as the State is implementing Samagra Shiksha scheme that is aligned with NEP 2020, it would be appropriate that the State comes forward to implement and showcase all the initiatives of NEP 2020 under PM SHRI scheme in order to develop government schools of the State as exemplar schools to facilitate best school education services,” Pradhan had stated in the letter.