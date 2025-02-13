Govt failing to check rising sexual crimes in TN schools, says BJP

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said that sexual crimes against school students are seeing an alarming rise in Tamil Nadu and urged School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to take immediate steps to address the pressing concerns.

Highlighting the recent incident in which a class 7 student allegedly sexually assaulted by her peers in a government school near Attur in Salem district, Annamalai said, "The incident, which occurred on January 22, was purportedly hushed up by Jyothi, the president of the parents' teachers' association, who is affiliated with the ruling DMK."

"Jyothi had prevented the victim's parents from filing a police complaint for nearly 20 days, thereby facilitating a cover-up. It was only after the parents contacted the child helpline that the police swung into action," he alleged in a statement.

The BJP leader demanded stringent action against Jyothi for her alleged role in delaying the complaint. "The schools of Tamil Nadu, which are supposed to shape the future generations, are in a pathetic state," Annamalai lamented.

"The rising incidence of sexual crimes against school girls is a telling indictment of the government's apathy towards school education. When will the School Education Minister take his responsibilities seriously and initiate concrete measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our children?" he asked.