Govt employees set evening deadline; ministerial committee gets back to CM Stalin after eliciting unions’ views

CHENNAI: Various associations of Tamil Nadu government employees, including JACTO- GEO (Joint Action Council for Tamil Nadu Teachers organisation and government employees organisation), on Monday set 8pm as the deadline for the state government to announce its decision on fulfilling their demands. The employees who have threatened to strike work on Tuesday have set the deadline after detailing their ten-point charter of demands to the four-member ministerial committee.

Talking to media persons after holding negotiations with the ministerial committee at the state secretariat, JACTO- GEO members jointly told reporters that they are firm on their ten-point charter of demands, mainly the revival of the Old Pension Scheme and earned leave surrender by government employees.

On the outcome of the talks with the ministerial committee comprising senior ministers E V Velu and Thangam Thennarasu, the JACTO-GEO members said, “We explained our demands to the ministerial committee. They have offered to consult the Chief Minister and inform us of the decision.

Asked if they would settle for the unified pension scheme, “We don’t approve the Unified Pensions Scheme. We are for reviving the Old Age Pension.”

Amitthakumar, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Officers Union, said that they held token strikes twice last year and returned to work following the state government’s assurance. “The ministers have offered to consult the chief minister and informed us. Based on the decision of the state government, we will get together and discuss the next course of action.”