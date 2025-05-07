Govt didn’t digress despite pressure, slander: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday proclaimed that his Dravidian model government did not digress from its ideology despite the enormity of pressures and slanderous campaign targeting it.

Speaking during an interaction with a select group of prominent media persons at Kalaivanar Arangam in the city on the eve of his fifth year in power, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Governments can be classified into two types. Ideological government and Service government. Our Dravidian Model has been excelling in both ideology and service."

"More than others, you (media persons) know what kind of pressures were created and slanders were spread during the four years (against us). However, we did not digress from our ideology. Under no circumstances did we grow slack in serving the people."

Describing the pioneering schemes of his government as a manifestation of their commitment, the Chief Minister thanked the media for educating the people about the schemes and said, "The achievements of the government remain in the minds of the people because of your honest and constructive approach. As far as I am concerned, I embrace criticism constructively. If there were suggestions, I issued orders to implement them immediately."

Requesting the media to wholeheartedly appreciate the pioneering schemes of the government, the Chief Minister said, "I do not say that there must be no criticism. My 60-year political life has been shaped by criticism. So, please share your suggestions to further refine our schemes. Let us implement them more effectively."

Stating that he was very particular about factoring in the views of all, the Chief Minister said, "Some media houses do not pay as much attention to appreciating schemes as they do criticising the government. I do not mean all. They maintain a soft approach in appreciating. I don't know why! Only if you appreciate things that must be appreciated would criticism be respected. Hence, appreciate without hesitation, just like the way you criticise without hesitation."

Several ministers and prominent media persons took part in the interaction.