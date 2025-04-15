Govt bus wheel gets detached in Namakkal, passengers escape unhurt

COIMBATORE: Around 40 passengers travelling in a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus had a narrow escape after one of the tyres got detached while on the move at Rasipuram in Namakkal on Monday.

The bus was plying from the New Bus Stand in Rasipuram to Salem when the incident happened around 8 am, Monday.

“While on the move, a tyre on the left side and in the front got detached and began to roll before the bus, triggering shock moments. As the panicked passengers began to scream, the driver skillfully brought the bus to an immediate halt, thereby averting a tragedy,” police said.

The passengers, who heaved a sigh of relief, were then sent by another bus. An inquiry is under way by the TNSTC officials to ascertain the reason for the wheel’s detachment from the bus.

In a similar incident, a few years ago in Palladam near Tirupur, one of the front wheels of a TNSTC bus got detached and rolled away, while the driver acted swiftly and brought the bus to a halt by applying the hand brake.