Govt bus driver and conductor suspended for pushing elderly man from bus in Tiruppur

CHENNAI: The driver and the conductor of a government bus at Tiruppur New Bus Stand have been suspended after allegedly assaulting an elderly man and pushing him down to the ground.

On June 10, an elderly man who was carrying a sack was pushed down from the Gobichettipalayam-bound bus by the bus driver.

Regarding the incident, the Erode Transport Department clarified that the elderly man was drunk and had attempted to occupy a ladies' seat on the bus. Subsequently, the bus driver and conductor pushed him off the bus.

Despite this explanation, disciplinary action was taken against both individuals for their involvement in the assault on the elderly man.

The visuals of this incident has gone viral on social media.