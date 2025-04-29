Govi Chezhiaan moves Bill in House to set up Kalaignar varsity

CHENNAI: Days after Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement that a new university would be set up in Kumbakkonam in honour of his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday introduced a Bill to set up Kalaignar University by bifurcating the Bharathidasan University.

According to the Bill, the Chief Minister will be the Chancellor of the University, while the Minister-in-charge of the Higher Education portfolio will be the Pro-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor would be appointed by the Chancellor based on the panel of three names recommended by a committee.

The committee comprises a nominee of the Chancellor, the government and the syndicate.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of this Bill said: “Bharathidasan University is the only State University, covering larger areas of the State comprising eight districts -- Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Tiruvarur, and the University finds it difficult to cater for the needs of the students, especially in the coastal area of the delta districts.”

Further, it said that to fulfil the ever growing demands of higher education from diverse sections of the society and also to fulfil the aspirations of the youth especially in the Delta region from a disadvantaged background to enter higher education institutions and also to increase the gross enrolment ratio in the delta region, the establishment of Kalaignar University is essentially required.

“This University will provide world-class facilities and dissemination of knowledge to the upliftment of the marginalised who live in the four districts -- Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.”