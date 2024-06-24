Governor's statement on worship of family deity is fake, claims Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: Dismissing the news related to the worship of family deity as a fake news, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Monday informed that it has filed a complaint with the police asking for a thorough investigation over the false information on social media.

According to the statement issued by Raj Bhavan, it has filed a formal complaint with the police asking for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for spreading false information against Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan also denied the statement (It is the family deity that converts Tamil people into drunkards; the festivals in family deity, Nattar Gods and village temples which are the root cause of alcohol deaths should be banned - Governor Ravi) and strongly condemned the act of misleading the public with the fake news which is being circulated with malicious intent.

"The circulation of such false information not only tarnishes the reputation of the highest office of the state but also misleads and creates unrest amongst the public. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the public for promptly bringing this issue to our attention, " a release from Raj Bhavan read.