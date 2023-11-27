Governors can shelve Bills in conflict with Constitution: CPR

COIMBATORE: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the Governor could shelve any Bill passed by the state government, if it is in contravention of the Constitution.

Addressing reporters in Salem, Radhakrishnan said it’s the foremost duty of a Governor to protect the Constitution.

“If any Bill is passed in contravention to the Constitution, the Governor is duty bound to either shelf it, or get the view of Supreme Court and Attorney General,” he said. Citing an example, he said it is practically impossible to approve a Bill for 77 per cent reservation in state government jobs in Jharkhand in contravention to Supreme Court’s directions on reservation.

Stating that there is no second opinion that a government is run by the Chief Minister, Radhakrishnan said however the Constitution does not authorise a Chief Minister to speak or do anything just because the elections were won by him.

He also wondered how many times the DMK took efforts to abolish the post of Governor, when it was in alliance in the Centre. “Enact Bills in such a way that Governors do not intervene. The Governors will definitely support them. Processions are being taken and resolutions passed for release of those who planted bombs. How shall a Governor accept this?” he asked.

Responding to the remarks by DMK that the salary of Governors was in fact given in alms by the state government, Radhakrishnan said the Minister should understand people are the masters and it’s their tax money, which is given as salary to all.

Taking a dig at Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Jharkhand Governor said many Mughal kings have attempted to eliminate Sanatana Dharma and massacred Hindus. “The Sanatana Dharma which survived their onslaught can never be eliminated by Udhayanidhi. If he intends to abolish Sanatana, then the DMK should first quit its alliance with Congress and INDIA bloc altogether,” he said.