Begin typing your search...

Governor Ravi pays tributes to Savarkar on latter’s birth anniversary

Ravi paid floral tributes to Savarkar at the Raj Bhavan here.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2024 6:02 PM GMT
Governor Ravi pays tributes to Savarkar on latter’s birth anniversary
X

Governor Ravi pays tributes to Savarkar on latter’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Ravi paid floral tributes to Savarkar at the Raj Bhavan here.

“Humble tribute to the great son of Maa Bharati, Swatantraya Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, on his birth anniversary. He was a staunch freedom fighter who suffered the most atrocious physical and mental torture at the hands of the British for over 10 years in Andaman Cellular jail and 16 years in Ratnagiri prison,” the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said on its official ‘X’ handle.

Savarkar was “a visionary nationalist leader who inspired countless freedom fighters whose sacrifices shall continue inspiring all the Indians for building a united, developed and strong Bharat with pride in her heritage,” it further said.

Governor RN RaviVD Savarkarbirth anniversaryRaj Bhavan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X