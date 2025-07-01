Governor Ravi leaves for Delhi on 4-day trip; 2nd visit in a week

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left for New Delhi on Tuesday morning on a four-day visit, marking his second trip to the capital within a week.

The Governor departed from Chennai on an Air India passenger flight at 8.55 am, accompanied by his secretary, assistant, and security officer.

While no official reason has been given for the visit, sources speculate that Governor Ravi may meet with senior Union leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his stay in Delhi.

Last week, the Governor made a brief one-day trip to Delhi on Thursday and returned the same night.

His current visit, is scheduled to be longer, with his return to Chennai set for 3.10 pm on Friday.