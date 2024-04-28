Governor Ravi leaves for Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has left Chennai on a three-day trip to Delhi this morning. He left Chennai at 6:45 a.m. today on a Vistara Airlines flight.

The governor is accompanied by his secretary, assistant, and security personnel.

Ravi, who is expected to return to Chennai on April 30 at 4:20 pm on a Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi, It is said that the governor's sudden Delhi trip is a personal visit, and there are no other special reasons.