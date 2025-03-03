Governor Ravi extends wishes to Class XII students for board exams

CHENNAI: As Class XII students across Tamil Nadu prepare to sit for their board examinations from Monday, March 3, Governor RN Ravi on Sunday extended his warmest wishes to them, offering words of encouragement and advice to help them navigate this critical milestone.

In a social media message, Governor Ravi urged students to approach their exams with confidence and composure, reminding them that a clear mind and calm demeanour are essential for optimal performance.

"Best wishes to all students appearing for the +2 exams tomorrow! Sleep well tonight, and approach your exams with calm and confidence," he said.

Governor Ravi also offered practical tips to help students manage their time and anxiety effectively during the exams.

"Reach the examination centre well ahead of time, read each question carefully, and start with the ones you find easiest. If a question feels challenging, take a few deep breaths, stay composed – a clear mind finds solutions, " he advised.

Recognising the vital role that parents and teachers play in supporting students during this critical period, Governor Ravi appealed to them to create a stress-free environment at home.

"Dear Parents and Teachers, your emotional support for students is pivotal. Please keep the home environment stress-free. Trust your wards, " he said.