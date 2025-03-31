Governor Ravi decries political erosion of Tamil Nadu cultural heritage

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has voiced concern over the alleged gradual erosion of Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage, attributing it to decades of political manoeuvring that have stifled its vibrancy and continuity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10-day Kamba Ramayanam Festival at Mayiladuthurai, the governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, which has been organized by the Union Ministry of Culture.

"Tamil Nadu is a land of unparalleled literary and spiritual greatness, and festivals like these serve as a reminder of our deep-rooted traditions. The people of Tamil Nadu are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for reviving the cultural legacy of Kavi Chakravarti Kamban, the revered poet-saint of Tamil literature," he said.

The festival, held in Therazendur, Kamban's birthplace, would feature performances by Tamil artists from across the state, along with scholarly discourses on Kamba Ramayanam.

"This initiative has sparked an overwhelming response from the people and will cultivate awareness among younger generations about Tamil Nadu's glorious heritage," Governor Ravi added.

He lamented that decades of narrow power politics have inflicted severe damage on the state's rich cultural legacy.

"For too long, politics has hindered the promotion of our historical and literary treasures. However, the renewed efforts of the central government have encouraged Kamban Kazhagams to revive the tradition of Kamba Ramayanam with renewed enthusiasm," he said while praising Modi's visionary leadership in restoring India's cultural ethos.

On Monday, Governor Ravi inaugurated National Maritime Awareness Week at Raj Bhavan in Guindy, in the presence of Killi Mohan Rao, Principal Officer and Joint Director General of Mercantile Maritime under the Union Ministry of Shipping, along with distinguished members of the commercial shipping industry.