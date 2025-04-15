Governor Ravi claims crimes against Dalits up in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Crimes against Dalits especially women, are steadily raising in Tamil Nadu, said Governor RN Ravi while presiding over the birth anniversary celebrations of Father of Indian Constitution Babasaheb BR Ambedkar at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

To drive home his point, he said, “In 2020, 12,174 cases of crimes against Dalits were reported, and in next two years, the number rose to 18,000, that is a 50% increase.”

Claiming that crimes against Dalit women were on the rise in the state increasing, he said the conviction rate in such cases in Tamil Nadu was less than half the national average and these were the facts not political statements.

“How long should Dalits wait for justice? How long will the promises made by the Constitution remain unfulfilled,” he asked.

“Look at the educational status of Dalit children in government schools. More than half of high school students are not able to read a book prescribed for II standard. In several cases, they can’t identify a two-digit number between 11 and 99. Despite this situation, all of them are promoted and they also get admission in colleges. But what will they be able to do with a mere degree without skills, he wondered.

The Governor said that most of the government schools have declared cent per cent results in the board exams. Soon, after joining a government college, they will also be getting Rs 1,000 per month ‘without skills.’ “How long will this amount help them,” he asked, adding “who will give jobs to these students, who lack industry-required or soft skills.”