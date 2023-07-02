Governor hails PM’s vision to spread Sanatana Dharma

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of V Senthilbalaji as a Minister, Governor Ravi heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision. Addressing a gathering here, the Governor said, “If you are weak you are surrounded by enemies, if you are strong you have friends. That is the destiny of Bharat. What the PM has set...again a divine mandate is his appearance, he is such a person who understands what is Bharat and the power of its people...He has set a course that he calls ‘Amrit Kaal.’ In the next 25 years, this country must be capable of spreading the light of Sanatana Dharma to the whole world.” Chief Minister Stalin on Friday wrote to Governor Ravi over the dismissal of Senthilbalaji as a Minister and stating the (Governor) has “no powers to dismiss my Ministers.” “I reiterate that you have no power to dismiss my Ministers. That is the sole prerogative of an elected Chief Minister. Your unconstitutional communication dismissing my Minister without my advice is void ab initio and non-est in law and hence has been disregarded.” Referring to the Governor’s “breakdown of Constitutional machinery” remark, CM Stalin said it was an alluded remark. “Only a person convicted attracts disqualification,” he wrote.

On Thursday, the Governor dismissed Senthilbalaji due to criminal charges against him. However, the decision was later put on hold and the Governor said he has to seek advice from the Attorney General. Former Union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari slammed the dismissal of the jailed minister by tweeting, “Since Ministers are appointed on the advice of the CM they can be removed ONLY on the advice of CM Unconstitutional Guv.”