Government hospitals in TN report surge in influenza cases amid rains

CHENNAI: The continuous rains in the last few weeks, while providing pleasant weather across the state, have brought along a surge in cases of influenza.

Though dengue cases are under control, doctors say that fever with flu cases is becoming a concern. They say that the most prominent infections are Influenza A and B, which lead to fever, cold, cough, headache, joint pain and diarrhoea symptoms.

“It is vital to consume fluids during such an infection, but diarrhoea leads to dehydration and hinders recovery. The symptoms are being treated using Oseltamivir per the standard treatment protocol, and most of them can be cured within 5-7 days,” said Dr S Chandrashekhar, head of the general medicine department at Stanley Government Medical College Hospital.

However, he added that about 5-8 per cent of the patients do not respond to the medication and require intensive care and emphasised vaccination, especially among the people who have comorbid conditions.

The rise in vector-borne diseases due to increased breeding grounds is usually expected in November, December and January due to the northeast monsoon. However, the surge in influenza cases has also been reported.

“Last month, we saw a surge in Dengue cases; this month, it is influenza. The good thing is that there is a slight change in the behaviour of the public as the use of masks and home isolation have seen more adherence. It’s important to ensure that preventive factors are emphasised,” said a doctor from a government hospital in the city.

Dr Leo David, dean of the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said that the cases of influenza and dengue are in control, and there is no need to panic as most of the cases are being managed successfully by the hospital authorities.